Actor Kim Young Kwang tests negative for COVID-19 after 'Hello? It's Me!' staff tests positive

Actor Kim Young Kwang has tested negative for COVID-19.



On October 26, a staff member of the upcoming drama 'Hello? It's Me!' tested positive for the virus, and after halting filming, the cast members and staff who were in physical contact with the staff underwent testing. A day later, the drama's management agency StoryRhyme confirmed Kim Young Kwang had tested negative.



The agency stated, "Today, all who were considered to have come in close contact received negative results. The actors, including Kim Young Kwang, also tested negative," adding the filming schedule for the drama will be adjusted according to quarantine regulations.



'Hello? It's Me!' starring Kim Young Kwang as 17-year-old Han Yoo Hyun who gives comfort to 37-year-old woman Ban Ha Ni (played by Choi Kang Hee), who's unhappy with her job and single status. It's expected to premiere in January of 2021.