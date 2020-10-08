Park Bo Gum safely completes the six weeks of basic training in the Navy

It was reported that actor Park Bo Gum safely completed the six weeks of basic training at the Navy Education Command Center.

The 669th Naval Service Completion Ceremony was held at the Naval Education Command located in Jinhae-gu, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on October 8 KST. The completion ceremony was held without any invitations for outsiders to prevent the spread of the COVID19. Instead, the ceremony was broadcast live on YouTube.

Park Bo Gum joined the mandatory military service on August 31st and attended the completion ceremony. In the video that was broadcasted live, Park Bo Gum is seen walking confidently with a gusto. Park Bo Gum was seen wearing the navy uniform and the rest of the trainees, making it difficult to recognize him from the group.

Park Bo Gum is said to have received the basic training along with his fellow trainees during the training period.

Park Bo Gum will be deployed to the military base and will serve as a cultural public relations soldier for the Navy's military band. He is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service in April 2022.