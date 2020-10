Did you know that only 1% of people in the world can write equally as well with both their left and right hands? Being ambidextrous is definitely an impressive trait, and some idols are blessed with this ability!

Check out the idols who can write with both hands without any issues.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know





LOONA’s Hyunjin

BTS’ V





The Boyz’ Q





TWICE’s Jihyo





GOT7’s JB

2PM’s Nichkhun

Zico

VIXX’s Leo





INFINITE’s Sungjong





TWICE’s Jeongyeon





2PM’s Junho