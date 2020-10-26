2

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Netizens talk about a photo that recently surfaced of BLACKPINK's pre-debut lineup with (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Secret Number's Jinny, and soloist Hannah Jang

AKP STAFF

Recently, global netizens have been discussing BLACKPINK's pre-debut photo that is floating around the web.

The photo shows the original seven members of the girl group that was lined up for the debut with YG Entertainment. According to one netizen, the girl group's original name was PINK PUNK. It included other members such as Miyeon from (G)I-DLE, Jinny from Secret Number, and soloist Hannah Jang.

Many fans were ecstatic to see the never-revealed photo of the girls as all of them were able to make their successful debut. Although not as BLACKPINK, the former trainees who were lined up to be part of YG's girl group all were able to join their respective places in other popular girl groups such as (G)I-DLE and Secret Number.

While some netizens state that BLACKPINK is perfect with the four members, other netizens wondered how the seven-member girl group would have been like. Netizens stated, "Pink Punk would’ve been THAT group regardless!", "I can’t even imagine BlackPink seven members. OT4 is so perfect!", and, "This picture alone tells us who truly belong to Blackpink. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are a perfect fit as Blackpink."




Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. Miyeon
  4. SECRET NUMBER
0 2,274 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, RaNia
BLACKSWAN sold only 14 ALBUMS on the first day?
3 hours ago   28   32,577
LOONA
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] LOONA - '[12:00]'
31 minutes ago   1   365
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   134   51,796
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
4 days ago   199   101,027
AESPA said to have 11 members in its lineup
21 hours ago   27   11,917

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND