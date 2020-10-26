21

Posted by haydn-an

Cha Eun Woo, Henry, Krystal, Kang Daniel, Dara, Jeon So Mi, Taemin, and more big-time celebrities participate in 'W Korea's Breast Cancer Charity Intact Event

On October 26 KST, W Korea held a Breast Cancer Charity Intact Event in which many celebrities made their way to participate in the event. This marks the 15th annual event in which celebrities join to support the charity for breast cancer patients in Korea.

From K-pop idols to famous actresses, these celebrities made their appearance to adorn the event. There are celebrities who came to support the meaningful event.

Check out the photos below!

Sohee

Actress Han Hyo Joo

Actress Han Ji Min

Model Jang Yoon Joo

IZ*ONE

Henry

GRAY

Lee Jae Hoon

Jessica and Krystal

Jeon So Mi

Seulgi

Park Shin Hye

Kang Daniel

Dara

Im Soo Jung

Jung Hae In

Taemin

Kim Da Mi

Park Min Young

Cha Eun Woo

Ahn Bo Hyun

Model Irene


1

taichou_san
48 minutes ago

dafuq is wrong with park min young pic

Haruka000
12 minutes ago

My fav looks: Daniel, Minju, Wonyoung, Jang Yoon Joo, Taemin and Kim Da Mi <3

Everyone else looks boring or weird (imo)

