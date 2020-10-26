Cha Eun Woo, Henry, Krystal, Kang Daniel, Dara, Jeon So Mi, Taemin, and more big-time celebrities participate in 'W Korea's Breast Cancer Charity Intact Event

On October 26 KST, W Korea held a Breast Cancer Charity Intact Event in which many celebrities made their way to participate in the event. This marks the 15th annual event in which celebrities join to support the charity for breast cancer patients in Korea.
From K-pop idols to famous actresses, these celebrities made their appearance to adorn the event. There are celebrities who came to support the meaningful event.
Check out the photos below!
Actress Han Hyo Joo
Actress Han Ji Min
Model Jang Yoon Joo
Kim Da Mi
Cha Eun Woo
Ahn Bo Hyun
Model Irene
