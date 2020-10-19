Netizens say BLACKPINK's Lisa looks gorgeous without bangs

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community various photos of Lisa from BLACKPINK.

The netizen posted the photos under the title "When BLACKPINK's Lisa doesn't have bangs" and showed a compilation of Lisa's photos without having front hair. Many BLACKPINK fans and netizens are used to seeing the bold straight bangs on the girl group member as she shows off a charisma as the main rapper.



If not always, she is often seen covering up her forehead with heavy bangs, and those bangs have become her trademark. However, many netizens were surprised by the beauty that is hidden behind her front bangs.

Many netizens have praised the girl group member for her beautiful forehead and have stated that she doesn't need any bangs. Without her front hair, Lisa boasts of a more feminine and innocent look that was not seen before.

Netizens' Commented:

"Her forehead is so beautiful, I don't know why she won't show it."

"Lisa looks so much younger for some reason without bangs."

"I think she looks cuter without bangs."

"She's so pretty."

"I wonder what it feels like to look like that. lol."

"She looks so much prettier without bangs."

"She needs to get rid of her bangs."

"She's so pretty when she doesn't have bangs. I wonder why she keeps wanting bangs lol."

"She's prettier than I expected when she doesn't have bangs."