Netizens mesmerized by Mina's unparalleled beauty in TWICE's teaser for 'Eyes Wide Open'

Korean netizens have fallen in love with TWICE member Mina's looks for the promotion teaser material for their upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open'.

On October 23, a netizen posted various gifs of the girl group member as other netizens are mesmerized by her beauty. Many netizens are stating that Mina's beauty is skyrocketing.

Many Korean netizens can't help but stare into the screen with Mina's concept teaser film. Fans and netizens alike praise the girl group member as her beauty fully blooms with this album that will be released soon.

Netizens' Commented:

"Now, Mina's beauty will be widely known."

"I thought she was the prettiest member ever since TWICE's debut."



"Mina is so pretty."



"She was prettier before, but she's getting more and more pretty."



"So crazy. This is so pretty."



"This would be the most epic concept photo for Mina."



"Wow, she's so pretty. I wish I can have her face in the next life."



"She's like a goddess."



"Even the black and white photos are so nice."



"Her beauty bleeds through the screen even though it's black and white in one concept."



"She's so gorgeous."