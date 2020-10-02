Netizens are loving BLACKPINK's new song "Lovesick Girls"

BLACKPINK finally released the long-awaited song "Lovesick Girls" and many fans have fallen in love with the girl group once again.



Singing of heartbreak and lovesickness, the girls have gone through a 180-degree image change from their recent single "Ice Cream with Selena Gomez". With a much darker and edgy image, BLACKPINK perfectly portrayed the "Lovesick Girls" as they sing the pains of love.

In just 12 hours since the release of the music videos, "Lovesick Girls" reached over 38 million views on YouTube as it draws a positive reaction from netizens in Korea.



This is the opposite reaction from their recent single "Ice Cream". Many netizens were disappointed with the song as some stated that "Ice Cream" did not rank too high in the charts of Korea. However, this title track from the girl group's first full album 'The Album' is receiving much love from netizens and fans alike. Many are sharing the music video and praising the song on various online communities.





Netizens' Comments:

"The song is super good. It's just as expected from BLACKPINK."

"I'm in love with the song."



"This was the type of song I've been waiting for. It's perfect."



"I loved the music video. The song fits so well with the autumn vibe and the members acted so well in the music video."



"I like this song so much more than 'How You Like That'."



"The last part of the lyrics hits my heart so hard. I love it so much."



"This is a different vibe than the usual BLACKPINK feel, it's so unique and I like it a lot."



"I like the part where Rose and Jisoo takes turns singing."



"This is so much better than 'Ice Cream' in my opinion."





