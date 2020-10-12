NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1' tops iTunes album charts in 32 countries after release

According to SM Entertainment on October 13, NCT 2020's 2nd full album 'Resonance Pt.1' has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 32 different countries, shortly after release!

Some time after its release back on October 12 at 6 PM KST, NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1' rose to the top of iTunes album charts in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Ireland, Russia, Hungary, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and more, for a total of 32 different countries.

Furthermore, on October 13, 'Resonance Pt.1' was seen topping daily album sales charts on Hanteo, Synnara Records, Kyobo Books, as well as Japan's Line Music. The album was also certified platinum less than 2 hours after its release on China's QQ Music, in addition to topic QQ Music's digital album sales chart at #1, and more.

Have you checked out NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1' yet?

