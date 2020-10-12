SECRET members Hyosung, Ji Eun, & Hana get together for a pizza party on the group's 11th debut anniversary

10

On October 13, SECRET members Hyosung, Ji Eun, and Hana got together to celebrate their 11th anniversary since debut!

Having debuting on October 13, 2009, SECRET turned 11-years old on this day! In Hyosung's latest video, the three SECRET members decided to have a small, casual pizza party at Hyosung's house. Hyosung said, "It's already been 11 years since my debut. So to celebrate our anniversary, the members and I decided to meet up for the first time in a really long time."

Once Ji Eun and Hana arrived, all three of the members burst out laughing, giving a glimpse into their real-life friendship. The girls then ordered in pizza and spent time catching up, also reflecting on their 10th anniversary last year, watching a concert on TV, and more!

Watch the casual hangout above!

sndalo99 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

awww Its amazing to see them, Secret 😍✌

stinky-tofu-305 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago
Did they always hate the fourth girl or did the hatred develop over the years?

