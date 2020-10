AKMU's Suhyun has released a super adorable sample teaser video for her upcoming solo debut single, "Alien"!

In addition to Suhyun's cute dance moves, the sampler teaser gives a firsthand audio preview of "Alien", composed by AKMU's Chanhyuk, Peejay, and Seo Dong Hwan. Fans are already loving the funky, futuristic genre paired with Suhyun's lovely voice.

The full release of Suhyun's 1st single "Alien" is set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST!