MOBB to return to the stage after 4 years on this weekend's 'Show! Music Core'

WINNER's Song Min Ho and iKON's Bobby, also known as the duo MOBB, will be returning to the stage of 4 years!

Song Min Ho will be having his first solo comeback stage after the release of his 2nd full album 'Take' this weekend, on the October 31 broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core'. On this day, Song Min Ho plans on performing not only his comeback title track "Run Away", but also his b-side track "Ok Man" feat. Bobby!

This will mark MOBB's first stage together in approximately 4 years. "Ok Man" is said to be a powerful hip-hop number, captivating listeners with fast, rhythmic rapping.

Meanwhile, Song Min Ho's 2nd full solo album 'Take' drops online worldwide on October 30 at 6 PM KST. The physical version of the album will be available starting on November 4.

