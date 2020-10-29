6

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO to guest on KBS2's 'Boss In The Mirror'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO will be appearing as guests on this weekend's broadcast of KBS2's 'Boss In The Mirror'!

All 4 members plan to greet viewers on the November 1 broadcast of 'Boss In The Mirror', showcasing their chemistry with their company managers and staff. Meanwhile, each week on 'Boss In The Mirror', various "bosses" running businesses in entertainment, sports, food, and more reflect on their work-lives by observing the behaviors and attitudes of their co-workers and subordinates. 

Look out for MAMAMOO on this weekend's 'Boss In The Mirror', airing on November 1 at 5 PM KST!

  1. MAMAMOO
0 723 Share 75% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
5 days ago   223   177,226

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND