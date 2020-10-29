MAMAMOO to guest on KBS2's 'Boss In The Mirror'

MAMAMOO will be appearing as guests on this weekend's broadcast of KBS2's 'Boss In The Mirror'!

All 4 members plan to greet viewers on the November 1 broadcast of 'Boss In The Mirror', showcasing their chemistry with their company managers and staff. Meanwhile, each week on 'Boss In The Mirror', various "bosses" running businesses in entertainment, sports, food, and more reflect on their work-lives by observing the behaviors and attitudes of their co-workers and subordinates.

Look out for MAMAMOO on this weekend's 'Boss In The Mirror', airing on November 1 at 5 PM KST!