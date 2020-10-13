VERIVERY is back with their latest mini-album, FACE US and this time they're asking us to "G.B.T.B. (Go Beyond The Barrier)". With a long-awaited six songs gracing the album's tracklist, the members are delivering a dynamic third episode to their FACE it series. allkpop spoke with VERIVERY virtually to talk about their latest comeback, songwriting, coronavirus, and more and we even have a lovely personalized video message for our readers from the group! Keep reading for allkpop's interview with VERIVERY.









allkpop: VERIVERY debuted in January 2019 and has since delivered us a whopping 5 albums! The group has returned with their 3rd episode of 2020 FACE it series, FACE US. The FACE it series has spread true comfort and empathy and corresponds with the current situations of the global pandemic. Can you briefly introduce the FACE it series, and explain the goal of FACE US?

VERIVERY 는 2019 년 1 월에 데뷔한 이후, 5 개의 앨범을 발매했는데요! 이번에 2020 FACE it 시리즈의 세 번째 에피소드인 FACE US 로 컴백했습니다. FACE it 은 진정한 위로와 공감을 전파하며 세계적인 팬데믹을 맞이한 현 상황과 부합하고 있습니다. FACE it 시리즈에 대해 간단히 설명 해주시고 이번 FACE US 에 대해서 소개해주세요!

동헌: FACE it 시리즈는 지금껏 상처받고 방황하는 청춘들과 함께 진정한 위로와 공감을 이루어내고자 하는 메시지를 보여줍니다. 지금까지 FACE ME, FACE YOU 와 더불어 이번 FACE US 까지 세 개의 에피소드로 진행되고 있습니다.

DONGHEON: FACE it series demonstrates a message of accomplishing true comfort and empathy with all the people who sometimes get discouraged and hurt. Until now, the series has been developed with three episodes, FACE ME, FACE YOU, and FACE US, which is the latest album.

민찬: FACE ME 에서는 나 자신을 찾고, 느끼고, 마주하는 용기의 아름다움을 보여주었고, FACE YOU 에서는 나를 이해함과 동시에 너라는 다른 누군가를 만나 서로 공감하고 치유하는 내용을 담았습니다.

MINCHAN: While FACE ME illustrated the beauty of the courage to find, feel, and face myself, FACE YOU developed upon this idea and contained the story of through self-recognition, ‘I’ encounter someone else to sympathize and heal each other.





용승: 세 번째 에피소드인 이번 FACE US 에서는 이전의 두 시리즈를 통해 마주한 ‘나’와 ‘너’가 연결되어 ‘우리’가 만들어가는 세상에 대한 이야기를 담았습니다. ‘새로운 우리만의 세상’ 이라는 메시지에 걸맞게 더욱 멋있는 퍼포먼스로 돌아왔으니까 많은 관심 부탁 드립니다!

YONGSEUNG: FACE US, the third episode of FACE it series, tells a story of a whole new world, which is created by ‘us’ who are built with the connection between ‘me’ and ‘you’ from previous episodes. With the message of ‘Our own new world’, we’ve come back with greater, cooler performances, so please support us and hope you like it!







allkpop: Can you tell us about your goals with this comeback? What do you want your fans to take from your songs on albums of FACE it series?



컴백을 통해 이루고자 하는 목표가 있나요? 팬들이 FACE it 시리즈 앨범의 노래들로부터 얻었으면 하는 것은 무엇인가요?





호영:요즘은 모두가 힘든 시기인 것 같은데요, 강렬하고 파워풀한 이번 타이틀곡 G.B.T.B.를 통해 베러들이 함께 힘내서, 희망을 가지고 어려운 상황들을 헤쳐나갈 수 있으면 좋겠습니다.

HOYOUNG: I think everyone is having a hard time these days, and I hope our VERRERs can cheer up together and overcome difficult situations with hope through this powerful, vibrant title track, G.B.T.B.





계현: 지난 앨범 FACE YOU 에서 보여드린 ‘사생활’과 이번 앨범 FACE US 에서 보여드릴 ‘소중력’ 모두 팬들을 생각하며 만든 저희의 자작곡이니만큼, 베러들이 조금이나마 위안을 얻었으면 좋겠습니다.



GYEHYEON: Since both ‘Privacy’ from FACE YOU and ‘So gravity’ from FACE US are our self-composed songs that contains our thoughts of VERRERs, I hope VERRERs can get some comfort and consolation through those songs.





allkpop: Not all fans know that VERIVERY members participate in composing and songwriting. The group has constantly focused on DIY album production and DIY music video production- can you tell us more about your involvement in your music, concepts, and content?

VERIVERY 의 멤버들이 작사와 작곡에 참여하고 있다는 것을 아직 모르는 팬들이 있습니다. VERIVERY 는 꾸준히 DIY 앨범과 MV 제작에 열심히 참여해왔는데요, 음악, 컨셉, 콘텐츠 등에 참여하는 것에 대해서 조금 더 자세히 알려주실 수 있나요?





동헌: 앨범 제작에 대한 참여는 매우 재미있고 흥미롭게 진행하고 있습니다. 저희가 팀으로 보여드리고 이야기하고 싶은 것들을 표현할 수 있기 때문에 조금 더 책임감이 생기고 앨범에 대한 더 깊은 이해가 가능한 것 같습니다

DONGHEON: Participation in the album production is very interesting and exciting. Because we can express what we want to tell as a group, we feel more responsible and can understand the album more deeply.





민찬: 저희의 아이디어와 기획, 구성을 바탕으로 제작되는 DIY 앨범과 직접 기획하고 편집하는 DIY 뮤비가 있습니다. 저희의 생각과 의미를 담기 위해서 노력을 많이 하고 있고 아직 많이 부족하지만 많은 관심과 사랑을 부탁드립니다.

MINCHAN: We produce DIY album, which is produced based on our ideas and plans, and DIY MV, which we arrange and edit by ourselves. We are working hard to put our thoughts and meanings into it, so although we are still lacking, please show us a lot of support and love.





계현: 우선 작사 ,작곡의 경우에는 베러들을 위한 팬송을 위주로 많이 만들어 온것 같아요. 그래서 저희의 자작곡을 들어보시면 우리 베러들의 대한 이야기가 많이 담겨있습니다!

GYEHYEON: In the case of songwriting and composing, we’ve mostly made fan songs for VERRERs. So, if you listen to our self-composed songs, there are many stories about our VERRERs!





연호: 저희는 작사 작곡을 통해서 베러들한테 들려주고 싶은 메세지를 많이 담는 편이구요, 그리고 DIY 앨범, 뮤비를 통해서 저희가 하고싶은 것과 우리가 해야할 것, 그리고 우리의 생각과 일상적인 모습을 많이 보여드리려고 노력하고 있어요

YEONHO: We put a message that we want to tell VERRERs through songwriting. Also, through DIY album and DIY MV, we try to show what we want to do, what we need to do, and our thoughts and daily lives.

용승: 여러 방면에서 제작과 기획에 참여하고 있습니다. DIY 앨범 역시 저희가 직접 기획하고, 촬영하고, 디자인하면서 오피셜 앨범과는 다른 멤버들의 더 진정성 있는 모습과 자연스러운 모습을 보여드리려 노력하고 있습니다.

YONGSEUNG: We are participating in planning and production in various ways. Unlike the official album, we plan, shoot, and design DIY album ourselves to demonstrates more sincere and natural sides of our members.







강민: 항상 매 앨범마다 저희 멤버들이 작사 작곡에 참여하려 노력하고 있고 DIY 뮤비도 공식 뮤비와는 다르게 직접 촬영하고 기획하고 편집하며 저희의 색을 뚜렷하게 하려 노력하고 있습니다.

KANGMIN: Our members always try to participate in songwriting and composing for each album, and we shoot, organize, and edit DIY MV ourselves to bring our colors out.

allkpop: Every member must have different strengths! What unique skills do each member bring to the songwriting process?

각 멤버들마다 다른 장점이 있을텐데, 곡을 작곡/작사하는 데에 있어서 각 멤버들이 가진 독특한 기술이 있나요?





동헌: 작사 작곡을 위해서 기술이라기보다는 매일 나오는 새로운 음악들과 기억에 남는 음악들이 있으면 체크해두고 다시 들어보고 트랙과 멜로디를 하나하나 연구해보면서 공부를 하는 편입니다.

DONGHEON: For songwriting and composing, I usually check and listen again to new songs or memorable songs, and study tracks and melodies one by one.

민찬: 독특한 기술이라기 보다는 작곡에 참여하는 멤버들 모두가 만족하는 라인이 나올 때까지 같은 부분만 반복해서 제작합니다. 가사를 쓸 때에는 드라마나 영화에서 많이 영향을 받습니다

MINCHAN: Rather than unique skills, we usually repeat the same part until all the members who participate in the composition are satisfied with the line. When I write a lyric, I get a lot of influences from dramas and movies.

계현: 기술이라기 보다는 연호는 메이저한 멜로디를 잘 뽑아내는 편이고 저는 마이너한 멜로디를 잘 뽑아내는 편입니다.

GYEHYEON: It’s not a skill, but YEONHO is good at drawing major melodies, while I am better with minor melodies.





연호: 독특한 기술이라기 보다는 저랑 계현이형 동헌이형 3 명이서 자주 곡을 만드는데 서로가 가진 특성들을 잘 살려서 하려하는 편이에요 그러다 보니깐 곡 작업 시간이 조금 수월하게 돌아가고 더 좋은 작품이 탄생하는 것 같아요.

YEONHO: Rather than unique skills, DONGHEON, GYEHYEON, and I usually compose songs, and we tend to emphasize each of our characteristics. Thus, it is easier to work on songwriting, and we can create better work.

allkpop: Share the process and concept for the title song of this album. We’d love to know some behind stories about the creation process.

신곡의 컨셉과 곡이 만들어진 과정에서 일어난 비하인드 스토리에 대해 조금 더 알려주세요.





동헌: 신곡을 준비하는 과정에서 첫날 뮤직비디오 촬영 당시 격한 안무를 굉장히 장시간 촬영했는데 다음날 목이 안 움직여서 멤버들과 웃겼던 에피소드가 있습니다

DONGHEON: There is a fun episode when we were preparing for this new album. During the first day of the music video shooting, we’ve been shooting an intense choreography for long hours, and I couldn’t move my neck the next day.





호영: 저번 타이틀곡 보다 조금 더 강렬해지고 이런 컨셉이 사실 처음이라 표정 연습할 때가 가장 어색했어요

HOYOUNG: Since the title track has been more intense than the previous music, and this kind of concept is new, it was a little awkward to practice my facial expressions.







계현: 저희 신곡 G.B.T.B 의 컨셉은 강렬하고 벽을 넘어 틀을 깨자는 메시지를 담고 있고, 이 곡이 완성되기까지 정말 많은 가사가 있었기 때문에 녹음할 때 가사가 너무 헷갈려서 조금 힘들었습니다.

GYEHYEON: The concept of our new song G.B.T.B. illustrates the message of breaking the molds. Since there were a lot of changes in the lyrics, it was hard for me to memorize the lyrics when we recorded.





연호: 신곡 G.B.T.B.를 녹음할 때 기존 저희 곡들보다 조금 더 난이도가 있어서 연습도 많이 하고 녹음도 오래한 것 같아요. 조금 더 완벽한 작품을 만들기 위해 많은 노력을 했어요

YEONHO: Because our new song G.B.T.B. is more difficult than previous songs, it took longer to practice and record. We put a lot of effort to produce more !!!!!

용승: 이번 신곡 G.B.T.B 안무가 격하고 빨라서 뮤비를 찍을 때 컷 소리가 나면 숨을 몰아 쉬었던 기억이 있습니다.

YONGSEUNG: The title track G.B.T.B. choreography is really fast and fierce so that when we shoot the music video, I had a memory of gasping in between the shooting.





강민: 이번 앨범 안무가 전체적으로 힘들어서 멤버들 다 같이 걱정을 많이 했던 기억이 있습니다.

KANGMIN: I had a memory that all members were worried because the choreography for this album is so hard.







allkpop: When you’re in a musical headspace and want to write music, do you have any habits or rituals you always do?

곡이 쓰고 싶은 순간이나 그런 기분이 들 때, 나오는 습관이나 행동들이 있나요?





동헌: 곡이 쓰고 싶으면 우선 상상하던 느낌이나 이미지의 곡들을 찾아서 들어보고 inst 를 들으며 상상해보고는 합니다.

DONGHEON: When I want to write a song, I firstly find and listen to the songs that are related to my thoughts and feelings and imagine them while listening to instrumental music.





민찬: 그 순간의 분위기와 무드를 기억하려고 노력합니다. 그때의 느낌을 나중에 다시 되새겨볼 때 또 다른 느낌의 노래가 나오기 때문에 추상적으로 접근하는 것을 좋아합니다.

MINCHAN: I try to remember the atmosphere and mood at the moment. I like to approach abstractly because another vibe of music comes out when I recall the mood of that time later on.

계현: 습관 같은 것은 없고 쓰고 싶은 주제나 장르가 생각나면 우선 멤버들에게 얘기하고 그 비슷한 장르나 주제에 대한 곡들을 좀 찾아보는 편입니다.

GYEHYEON: I don’t have a habit, but when some topics or genres come into my mind, I usually tell members and try to find similar songs.

연호: 곡을 쓰고 싶을 때나 영감이 떠오를 때는 항상 핸드폰을 켜서 메모에 써놔요. 까먹을 수도 있고 지금 이 감정을 확실하게 적어놔야 하기 때문에 메모에 적어놓는 습관이 있어요

YEONHO: I always write memos when I want to write a song or have an inspiration. Writing memos is my habit because I should record the emotions of the moment or otherwise, I may forget.



allkpop: Yongjun Choi (the choreographer who is responsible for the “Produce” series and director for numerous choreographies for idol groups like EXO, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, Red Velvet, GOT7, and your “Thunder” and “Road to Kingdom” dances), choreographed your upcoming release! What can you share about your comeback choreography and message?

이번 앨범의 안무를 최영준 안무가님이 만들어주셨다고 들었습니다. 이번 안무를 통해 전하고 싶은 메세지가 있나요?



용승: 이번 타이틀곡 안무는 ‘Go Beyond The Barrier’라는 가사에 맞게 장벽을 뛰어 넘어 새로운 세상으로 나아가겠다는 포부를 담고 있습니다. 이를 보다 더 직관적으로 표현하기 위해서 강렬한 음악에 맞춰 안무도 굉장히 파워풀 합니다.

YONGSEUNG: The title track G.B.T.B. contains our ambition of breaking through the barriers and proceeding to the ‘new world.’ To express this message more intuitively, the choreography is very powerful, which corresponds with the intense music.





강민: 노래의 진행 속도에 맞춰서 안무의 강약 정도도 달라져서 이를 표현하기 위해 열심히 연습했고, 저희의 트레이드 마크인 칼군무를 완성시키기 위해 더욱 노력했습니다.

KANGMIN: We practiced hard to illustrate the radical dynamics of choreography, which suits the progression speed of the music. Also, we put a lot of effort to create a perfect synchronized choreography, which is our trademark.

allkpop: VERIVERY has also become a hugely hot topic in foreign countries with their OST songs for “Extra-ordinary You” and “Itaewon Class”. How did you feel about that?

VERIVERY 는 '이태원 클라쓰'와 '어쩌다 발견한 하루'의 OST 에 참여하면서 해외에서 많은 관심을 얻었는데요. 기분이 어떠셨나요?





동헌: 평소 드라마를 좋아하는데 멋진 드라마에 목소리를 담을 수 있다는 것이 큰 영광이었습니다. 두 작품 모두 재미있게 챙겨 봤던 드라마인데 우리의 목소리가 담기는 어색하면서 뿌듯했습니다

DONGHEON: I like watching the drama, and it was an honor to involve my voice in a great drama. I really enjoyed watching both dramas, and it was a little awkward, yet felt great that we could participate in.





호영: 이렇게 많은 사랑을 주실 때마다 더 열심히 해야겠다는 생각이 들고 또 좋은 기회가 생겨 다시 한 번 OST 에 참여할 수 있으면 감사할 것 같습니다.

HOYOUNG: Whenever I receive so much support and love, I feel I should work harder, and I would appreciate it if I can participate in the OST again by any chance.





민찬: OST 를 부르게 된 것 만으로도 좋았는데 많은 분들이 관심과 사랑을 주셔서 행복했습니다. 앞으로도 다양한 경험을 할 수 있는 기회가 있으면 좋겠습니다.

MINCHAN: I was grateful for just participating in the OST, but I was even grateful for so many people who gave us interest and love. I hope we can have various experiences in the future.



계현: 우선 많은 관심을 주셔서 정말 감사드리고 앞으로도 좋은 노래 많이 들려드릴 수 있도록 더 노력해야겠다는 생각도 많이 들고 저도 재미있게 본 드라마들에 저희 목소리가 나왔다는게 정말 기분이 좋았습니다.

GYEHYEON: Firstly, thank you for a lot of interest, and we will try harder to produce good songs in the future as well. I was also happy that I could listen to my voice in one of my favorite dramas.





연호: OST 를 평소에 하고싶어서 그런지 작업하면서 기분이 너무 좋았는데 드라마가 인기가 많아져서 저희 노래를 들으시는 분들이 많아진 것 같아요 참여한 것 만으로도 영광이였는데 이렇게 관심까지 가져주셔서 너무 감사한 것 같아요

YEONHO: Maybe because I wanted to participate in the OST, I felt so happy while working on it. I think because the drama became so popular, people began to listen more to our songs. It was an honor just to participate but thank you so much for your interest.





용승: 많은 분들의 사랑을 받은 드라마의 OST 를 부를 수 있게 되어 기분이 좋습니다. 국내에서 뿐만 아니라 해외에서도 많은 관심 주시는 만큼 앞으로 더 다양한 노래에 도전하는 베리베리가 되겠습니다.

YONGSEUNG: I am glad that I had a chance to sing an OST of drama that received much love from many people. While there was interest not only from Korea but also from abroad, we will be VERIVERY who will try more various songs in the future.





강민: 너무 좋은 기회로 OST 에 참여할 수 있어서 좋았고, 많은 관심을 가져주셔서 감사했고 앞으로도 더 열심히 노래하고 무대하겠습니다.

KANGMIN: It was a great opportunity to participate in the OST and thank you so much for your interest. We will sing and perform harder.













allkpop: Likewise, the group loves to show their charms through covering various genres of music! We’ve seen VERIVERY cover “Stuck With U” (Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber), “Changes” (Lauv), “I’m So Tired…” (Lauv & Troye Sivan). Do you have any other genres of music that you want to cover in the future?

또한, 다양한 장르의 음악을 커버하는 영상을 올리면서 멤버들의 매력을 보여주고 있습니다. VERIVERY 가 'Stuck With U', 'Changes', 'I'm So Tired' 를 커버한 영상들을 봤습니다. 앞으로 커버하고 싶은 장르나 음악이 있나요?





동헌: 굉장히 미니멀하고 어쿠

스틱한 음악 커버를 자주하는데 저희 베리베리가 평소 보여주는 강렬한 음악과는 좀 반전매력을 보여주고 싶었습니다 앞으로는 트로피칼 하우스나 캐롤같은 계절감이 드러나는 음악을 커버해보고 싶습니다

DONGHEON: We often cover minimal and acoustic music, because we wanted to show unexpected charms from the intense music that we usually show. I want to cover a song that contains a sense of the seasonality such as tropical house or carol in the future.





호영: 저는 저희 멤버들과 단체로 노래 커버를 할 때 재미있었어서 또 단체로 한번 더 커버를 하고싶습니다.

HOYOUNG: I want to do a cover as a group with all of our members since that was my favorite.







민찬: 발라드를 커버하고 싶습니다. 곧 추운 겨울이 다가오기 때문에 저희의 목소리로 추위를 따뜻하게 감싸드릴 수 있는 곡을 커버하고 싶습니다.

MINCHAN: I want to cover a ballad song. As a cold winter is coming soon, I want to cover a song that can warm up our fans with our voices.





계현: 되게 신나고 통통 튀는 음악도 한번 커버해보고 싶습니다. Bruno Mars 의 음악을 굉장히 좋아해서 언젠가 한번은 커버해보고 싶습니다.

GYEHYEON: I want to cover catchy, exciting music. Because I really like Bruno Mars’ music, I would like to cover his songs someday.





연호: 평소에 밴드음악을 많이 듣는데요 한번쯤은 밴드사운드로 커버를 할 수 있으면 좋겠습니다.

YEONHO: I often listen to band music, and I hope I can cover band sound music some time.





용승: 저는 춤에 관한 퍼포먼스만 참여 했었는데요, 노래로도 영상을 찍어 여러분께 선보이고 싶습니다.

YONGSEUNG: I’ve only participated in the dance cover, so I want to do a cover with my vocal as well.



강민: 이제까지 해왔던 것처럼 앞으로도 다양한 장르를 커버해서 팬분들께 들려드리고 보여드리고 싶습니다.

KANGMIN: As we’ve done until now, I want to cover diverse genres and show our fans.





allkpop: Give a supportive message you are hoping to share to fans with this comeback. Do you have any messages of encouragement for fans going through a hard time?

이번 컴백을 통해 팬들에게 전하고 싶은 응원 메세지를 전해주세요. 힘든 시간을 보내고 있는 팬들을 위한 격려의 메세지가 있을까요?



동헌: 전 세계가 모두 힘든 시기를 겪고 있는 와중에 저희 베리베리에게 많은 사랑과 응원 보내주셔서 너무 고마운 우리 베러들!! 꼭 빨리 함께 호흡하고 소통할 수 있는 날이 왔으면 좋겠어요. 베러가 저희에게 큰 힘이 되어주는 만큼 베러에게 큰 힘이 되어줄 수 있는 베리베리가 되겠습니다 사랑해요 베러

DONGHEON: While the world is facing a hard time right now, thank you so much VERRERs for sending us a lot of love and support! I hope we can meet and communicate in person as soon as possible. We will be VERIVERY who can be a great encouragement as much as VERRERs are for us. I love you VERRER.





호영: 상황이 안좋아서 팬 여러분들과 직접 만나서 무대를 할 순 없지만, 항상 팬 여러분들과 함께 한다고 생각하니까 팬 여러분들도 저희 베리베리 보고 많이 힘내셨으면 좋겠고, 더 열심히 할 테니까 많이 지켜봐 주세요.

HOYOUNG: Even though we cannot meet our fans due to a hard circumstance, we think we are always with you guys. I hope our fans cheer up watching us, VERIVERY, and please keep an eye on us.





민찬: 지금은 직접 만날 수 있는 기회가 없지만 빨리 이 시기가 진정이 되어서 만날 수 있는 기회가 많아지면 좋겠습니다. 앞으로 더 발전하는 모습 많이 보여드릴테니 기대 많이 해주세요.



MINCHAN: Although we do not have an opportunity to meet face to face right now, I hope there will be more opportunities to meet our fans after this situation gets better. We will show more improvements in the future, so please look forward to it.





계현: 저희도 항상 베러들의 힘을 받고 열심히 활동하는데 우리 베러들도 저희 이번 활동을 보면서 조금이나마 저희가 많은 베러들의 힘이 된다면 너무 기쁠 것 같아요. 그리고 시기가 좋아지면 꼭 전세계에 있는 많은 베러들을 만나러 해외 투어도 할 수 있게 된다면 너무 좋을 것 같습니다. 금방 만나요 베러들 사랑합니다.

GYEHYEON: We always work hard by getting energies from VERRERs. I think we’d be happy if we could help our fans a little. Also, when this circumstance gets better, I would like to do a world tour to meet VERRERs all over the world. See you soon VERRERs, I love you.





연호: 베러들 저희 열심히 준비했으니까 기대 많이 해주시고, 저희가 전하려는 메세지들이 베러들 그리고 대중분들께 많이 전해지면 좋겠습니다! 이번 활동도 잘 부탁해요 사랑합니다

YEONHO: VERRERs, please look forward to our performances, because we prepared a lot. We hope our messages reach VERRERs and audiences a lot! We will appreciate your support and love upon this album. I love you.





용승: 반복되는 일상이나 요즘 같은 상황에 쉽게 힘들 수 있을 것 같습니다. 이번 컴백 아주 열심히 준비했으니까요, 많은 기대 해주시고 지켜봐주시면 감사하겠습니다. 서로 응원하며 활기찬 하루하루 보냈으면 좋겠습니다!

YONGSEUNG: I think everyone can be tired easily in repetitive daily lives or situations like these days. We prepared really hard for this comeback, so please look forward to it. Let’s cheer up each other and have a vibrant, active day.





강민: 저희 이번 앨범 정말 여러분들에게 큰 힘을 주기 위해 열심히 무대할테니 저희 무대 보시면서 힘든 시기 조금 더 행복하게 즐겁게 보내셨으면 좋겠습니다!

KANGMIN: We will do our best to give you a great energy, so I hope you have a better, happier time while watching our performances.