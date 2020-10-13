Ji Soo in talks to join upcoming historical drama 'Moon River' starring Kim So Hyun

Ji Soo is in talks to join the upcoming historical drama 'Moon River'.



On October 13, reports stated the actor had been cast as the male lead On Dal, but his label confirmed he's currently looking over the offer. If cast in the series, Ji Soo will be joining his 'Page Turner' co-star Kim So Hyun as well as his 'Scarlet Heart: Goryeo' co-star Kang Ha Neul.



'Moon River' is a historical drama revolving around the story of Princess Pyeonggang, an ambitious woman who dreams of leading Goguryeo. She meets On Dal, who flips her world upside down.



In other news, Ji Soo is currently starring in the drama 'When I was the Most Beautiful'.