Jessica's debut novel 'Shine' has landed on the New York Times' 'Best Sellers' list!
The former Girls' Generation member officially released her novel 'Shine' a week ago, and it's now on the New York Times' renowned 'Best Sellers' list. The book about a Korean-American teen named Rachel who leaves to Korea to pursue her dream of becoming a K-Pop star debuted at #5 on the 'Young Adult Hardcover' section of the official list.
Congratulations to Jessica. Take a look at the full list here.
Former Girls' Generation member Jessica's debut novel 'Shine' lands on New York Times' 'Best Sellers' list
