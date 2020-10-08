Former Girls' Generation member Jessica's debut novel 'Shine' lands on New York Times' 'Best Sellers' list

Jessica's debut novel 'Shine' has landed on the New York Times' 'Best Sellers' list!



The former Girls' Generation member officially released her novel 'Shine' a week ago, and it's now on the New York Times' renowned 'Best Sellers' list. The book about a Korean-American teen named Rachel who leaves to Korea to pursue her dream of becoming a K-Pop star debuted at #5 on the 'Young Adult Hardcover' section of the official list.



Congratulations to Jessica. Take a look at the full list here.



