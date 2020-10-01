Jessica celebrates the release of her novel 'Shine'

Jessica celebrated the release of her new novel 'Shine' which depicts the reality of Kpop girl groups.

On October 1, Jessica posted various photos of herself as she wrote in the captions "Shine is finally out!"





In the photos that were released, Jessica is seen posing next to pink and gold balloons along with a large balloon that has the title to her new book "Shine" on it. She boasted her beauty as she looks like a barbie doll wearing a flower pattern one-piece dress.

She also encouraged her fans and netizens to read the book through her hashtags.

Jessica's first novel is about a story of the life and love of a girl group trainee. It follows the life of the protagonist who enters DB Entertainment as a trainee and meets the top celebrity, Jason Lee.

The book also describes the harsh training period that Kpop trainees have to go through as well as the cold and strict judgment of others. It also reveals some of the strict rules that trainees must follow such as no dating along with the dark reality of the Korean media.

There have been some changes in Jessica's book along with some controversies along the way and delay in publication. However, Jessica was able to finally show her book to the public.



