'Hangout with Yoo' reveals behind-the-scenes cuts of Refund Sisters recording debut track

'Hangout with Yoo' has revealed behind-the-scenes cuts of the Refund Sisters.



On October 8, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' shared the still cuts of Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa in the music studio along with the message, "No more laughter as they return to their main profession. I listened a little bit, and it's definitely this song. Don't Touch Me. D-3. Guaranteed by the ear of Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk)."



In the photos, the four artists look serious as can be as they focus on recording their debut track "Don't Touch Me", which is set to drop on October 10 KST.



Are you excited for the Refund Sisters' debut?

