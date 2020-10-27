NU'EST's Minhyun & Jung Da Bin clash in school in new teaser for Playlist/JTBC's 'Live On'

Playlist x JTBC's newest collaboration youth drama series 'Live On' has revealed a lengthy new teaser featuring NU'EST's Minhyun and Jung Da Bin!

Premiering this coming November 17 at 9:30 PM KST simultaneously via JTBC and via Playlist's official Naver TV Cast channel, 'Live On' tells the stories of young high school students involved in the school's broadcasting club. NU'EST's Minhyun makes his male lead role debut as the broadcasting club's perfect president Go Eun Taek, and actress Jung Da Bin takes on the female lead Baek Ho Rang - a bit of a 'celeb' at the school known for her trendy SNS presence.



Judging by the drama's latest teaser above, Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang start off on a classic, school-enemies scenario as they clash whenever they meet. But you'll have to tune in to the full series to find out what happens from there!

Will you be watching Minhyun x Jung Da Bin's 'Live On'?