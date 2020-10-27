3

0

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

NU'EST's Minhyun & Jung Da Bin clash in school in new teaser for Playlist/JTBC's 'Live On'

AKP STAFF

Playlist x JTBC's newest collaboration youth drama series 'Live On' has revealed a lengthy new teaser featuring NU'EST's Minhyun and Jung Da Bin!

Premiering this coming November 17 at 9:30 PM KST simultaneously via JTBC and via Playlist's official Naver TV Cast channel, 'Live On' tells the stories of young high school students involved in the school's broadcasting club. NU'EST's Minhyun makes his male lead role debut as the broadcasting club's perfect president Go Eun Taek, and actress Jung Da Bin takes on the female lead Baek Ho Rang - a bit of a 'celeb' at the school known for her trendy SNS presence.

Judging by the drama's latest teaser above, Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang start off on a classic, school-enemies scenario as they clash whenever they meet. But you'll have to tune in to the full series to find out what happens from there!

Will you be watching Minhyun x Jung Da Bin's 'Live On'?

  1. Jung Da Bin
  2. Minhyun
0 442 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, RaNia
BLACKSWAN sold only 14 ALBUMS on the first day?
11 hours ago   73   83,288
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
4 minutes ago   0   160
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   135   52,147
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
4 days ago   199   101,607

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND