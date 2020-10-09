Fans can't wait for Jessi's appearance on 'Knowing Bros' after seeing her witty talking skills in the teaser

Singer Jessi once again shows off her talking skills in the teaser for the upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros.'

In the new upcoming episode, which will air on October 10 at 9 PM KST, Jessi makes an appearance with singer Lim Chang Jung and rookie singer 'Capsaicin.'

Rumor has it that the guests shook up the recording studio with their unique charms and wit. Especially on this day, Jessi made an appearance on 'Knowing Bros' and showed off her witty and funny talking skills.

In particular, Jessi drew attention when she spoke about the anecdote with Yoo Jae Suk that happened while they were filming 'Hang Out with Yoo.'

Jessi stated, "The only person who can make me quiet in Korea is Yoo Jae Suk" and stated that Yoo Jae Suk found a way to make her quiet.