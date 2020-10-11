23

EXO's Chen says 'Hello' in new teaser images for upcoming digital single

EXO's Chen has revealed new teaser images for his solo comeback.

On October 12 KST, the EXO vocalist unveiled three photos and an illustrated image for his upcoming digital single "Hello". Ever since the announcement of his comeback, netizens have expressed both support and doubtful responses, which have all nonetheless stirred attention for the upcoming release. 

In these images, Chen looks serene and thoughtful, blending in perfectly with the chilly autumn whether. 

Stay tuned for Chen's new digital single release on October 15 at 6 PM KST!

myung-mitha418 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

His love life made him even more handsome.😍

meera-sahir 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Damn, Chen's, just as gorgeous as he is, perhaps even more~!

I'm really awaiting for this single. Fighting, EXO-L's!

