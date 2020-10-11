8

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

TWICE members show off their elegant charm in new group photo teasers for 'Eyes Wide Open'

AKP STAFF

TWICE has revealed three new group photo teasers for their comeback.

As reported, the JYP girl group has been set to return with a 2nd full-length album titled 'Eyes Wide Open'. On October 12 KST, the group unveiled three different teaser images, two named 'style' and the other called 'story'. For the album's online cover, the 'story' version images has been selected. 

In the grayish 'style' images, the girls rock semi-formal autumn outfits, and in the other, they show off their dark and floral elegant charms. 

The title song "I Can't Stop Me", as well as the rest of the album, will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. TWICE
2 1,084 Share 89% Upvoted

0

bartkun11,685 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago
PD: We have some left fake plants and flowers from More & More set
JYP: Use them here

Share

0

MariaAKAAnnnie1,313 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

TWICE in suits is what we all deserve <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
18 hours ago   96   28,634
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
18 hours ago   96   28,634

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND