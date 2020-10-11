TWICE members show off their elegant charm in new group photo teasers for 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE has revealed three new group photo teasers for their comeback.

As reported, the JYP girl group has been set to return with a 2nd full-length album titled 'Eyes Wide Open'. On October 12 KST, the group unveiled three different teaser images, two named 'style' and the other called 'story'. For the album's online cover, the 'story' version images has been selected.

In the grayish 'style' images, the girls rock semi-formal autumn outfits, and in the other, they show off their dark and floral elegant charms.

The title song "I Can't Stop Me", as well as the rest of the album, will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!