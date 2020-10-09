Netizens react to the news of EXO member Chen's digital single "Hello"

Recently EXO member Chen announced the release of his digital single 'Hello.'

On October 8, Chen unveiled the tranquil cover art to his digital single album as many fans became excited about the news.

Chen's new digital single will be released on October 15 KST, on various music streaming sites such as Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, and more.

Chen has been continuing his music career after making his debut with the powerful performance group EXO. He has successfully become a solo artist as he showed a more delicate vocal with his soft charms as he released ballad songs and OSTs.

While Chen is receiving much love from international fans, he has lost a few Korean fans after he announced his marriage to his girlfriend and the birth of his child.

Since the announcement, many Korean fans have asked Chen to leave the group EXO and have been against the artist.

With the recent announcement of the release of his digital single, many fans congratulated the artist. Still, there are a few people who continue to leave malicious comments about Chen in online communities. These fans, who are no different from anti-fans, continue to ask Chen to leave the group. The netizens have been in heated arguments as the fans who support Chen argue against those who are asking Chen to quit being part of EXO.





Netizens' Commented:

"Stay strong, Chen."

"The song shouldn't be 'Hello' it should be 'Goodbye.' He needs to leave."

"I'm not a fan, but he still annoys me. Why can't he leave the group and just become a solo artist? Didn't he earn enough money so far? He should just become a solo singer and just raise his child."

"I don't know what's wrong with these people. Just leave him alone; it's not a sin to have a family."

"I support Chen."



"He's super brazen. Maybe that's why he's able to be a celebrity."

"Chen should be out of EXO."

"No one is telling him not to be a singer. We just want him to leave EXO."

"Why are these EXO fans creating such a big deal over someone else's life? It's the same thing as telling someone to leave their occupation. Leave him alone."

"Ugh, he's so annoying. He needs to take the title EXO off."

