T-ara, TEEN TOP, SS501, U-KISS & Narsha perform 'Guilty Pleasure' hits on Chuseok special 'MMTG'

T-ara, TEEN TOP, SS501, U-KISS, and Narsha performed their latest hits on the Chuseok special 'MMTG'.



On October 2, SBS' 'MMTG' or 'Guilty Pleasures' featured past hits that were known as "guilty pleasures," and idol stars came back into the limelight to perform. Narsha opened up with her 2010 hit "Bbi-Ri-Bop-A", TEEN TOP performed their 2011 hit "No More Perfume on You" and their 2013 track "Rocking", U-KISS performed their 2009 song "Man Man Ha Ni", TEEN TOP and U-KISS collaborated for U-KISS' 2010 song "Shut Up", T-ara sang their 2011 hit "Roly Poly" and 2012 title song "Sexy Love", and SS501 performed their 2008 hit "U R Man".



Check out all the performances below!



