Dawn reveals track list for 1st mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'

Dawn has revealed the track list for his first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'.
The track list below features "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi, "Still" featuring Crush, "Ddanddara", "Swallowtail", and "A Night Like Any Other". 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' marks Dawn's first track under P Nation since "Money" in November of last year, and it's dropping on October 9 KST.
Are you excited for Dawn's comeback?
