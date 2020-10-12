TWICE release another stunning teaser photo of Nayeon for 'I Can't Stop Me'

TWICE have unveiled another stunning individual concept photo of Nayeon ahead of their 2nd full album comeback!

TWICE will be returning this coming October 26 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open' and title track "I Can't Stop Me". The group's newest comeback title track is a synth-wave genre combining European electronic sounds with 80's synth pop notes. The track is composed by Melanie Joy Fontana and Michel Lindgren Shulz.

Throughout the next few weeks, TWICE plan on treating fans to gorgeous new teasers every day, so make sure to stay tuned!

