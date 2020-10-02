Netizens shocked after finding out how different Kwon Nara looked in middle school

Former Hello Venus member Nara is grabbing the attention of netizens on online communities.

Recently, photos of Nara from middle school were shared on various online communities as many netizens are unable to believe they are the same person.

Some netizens wonder if Nara had received plastic surgery as she looks different from the photos from her middle school.

There have been mixed reactions from the netizens as some wonder if the singer turned actress had gotten plastic surgery or not. Many could not believe that the photos are Nara as they state, "Is this Nara??", "Did she get plastic surgery" while others state, "Whatever, she's still pretty", "She was pretty in middle school," and "I think it's just the baby fat."







Meanwhile, Kwon Nara debuted with the girl group Hello Venus in 2012 and transitioned into acting in 2016. She made her name known through her roles in 'My Mister' and 'Itaewon Class'.

Previously, she was involved in a plastic surgery controversy in which Nara denied getting any plastic surgery. She stated, "I didn't get plastic surgery but I do get botox."





Netizens' Commented:

"Is this Nara?"

"I don't think so..."



"I don't think there's much difference between her now and before except the baby fat."



"She definitely looks like her sisters here."



"To be honest I think it's hard to look pretty without plastic surgery. I think she did her nose and her eyes."



"I think it doesn't matter if she got plastic surgery or not."

