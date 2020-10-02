BLACKPINK's 'The Album' has officially surpassed 1 million pre-orders, according to YG Entertainment

According to YG Entertainment on October 2, pre-orders for BLACKPINK's 1st full album 'The Album' has officially surpassed 1 million copies.

As of this day, pre-orders counted from Korean sellers amounted to approximately 670,000 copies, while pre-orders accounted from sellers in North American and Europe amounted to approximately 340,000 copies. While the digital version of BLACKPINK's 'The Album' was just released worldwide as of October 2 at 12 AM EST, the physical version of 'The Album' will be released on October 6.

As a result, fans will have 4 more days left to pre-order their copy of 'The Album' and contribute to the group's first-week sales from October 6-13.

Have you listened to all 8 tracks from BLACKPINK's 'The Album' yet?

