BLACKPINK's 'The Album' has officially surpassed 1 million pre-orders, according to YG Entertainment

According to YG Entertainment on October 2, pre-orders for BLACKPINK's 1st full album 'The Album' has officially surpassed 1 million copies. 

As of this day, pre-orders counted from Korean sellers amounted to approximately 670,000 copies, while pre-orders accounted from sellers in North American and Europe amounted to approximately 340,000 copies. While the digital version of BLACKPINK's 'The Album' was just released worldwide as of October 2 at 12 AM EST, the physical version of 'The Album' will be released on October 6. 

As a result, fans will have 4 more days left to pre-order their copy of 'The Album' and contribute to the group's first-week sales from October 6-13. 

Have you listened to all 8 tracks from BLACKPINK's 'The Album' yet?

bangtanbora694 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

The Album is amazing! Congratulations, Blackpink!😘

newromantics-12,019 pts 12 minutes ago 1
12 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

