Watch day 4 of #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' including 'Zoom Olympics' and 'Mikrokosmos'!

For day 4 of #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', BTS and Jimmy Fallon took part in the first ever 'Zoom Olympics'!

Some of the goofy games included camera-mole, stack the remote controls, and shake the guitar picks out of the guitar! For their musical performance of the night, the BTS members took the stage at Gyeonghoeru Pavilion located just outside Gyeongbokgung Palace to deliver a live performance of "Mikrokosmos". The boys sent out a special shoutout to their fans at the end with the help of a handful of flying drones; watch it below!

Are you looking forward to the last day of #BTSWEEK tomorrow?