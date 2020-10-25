0

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 minutes ago

BLACKPINK wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Seventeen, NCT U, LOONA, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

In today's episode, Seventeen, NCT U, B1A4, LOONA, Punch, Kassy, Alexa, DKB, BLACKPINK, AKMU's Suhyun, Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, Pentagon, Weki Meki, Golden Child, VERIVERY, EVERGLOW, CRAVITY, Weeekly, WEi, Cignature, and Song Ha Yea performed. 

As for the winner, the nominees were J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)," and BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls." In the end, BLACKPINK won with the single "Lovesick Girls" for the 3rd consecutive week.


Congratulations to BLACKPINK and check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

Weeekly "Zig Zag"

==

CRAVITY "Ohh Ahh"

==

LOONA "Why Not?"

== 

VERIVERY "G.B.T.B"

==

Pentagon "Daisy"

==

B1A4 "Like a Movie"

==

BLACKPINK "Lovesick Girls"

==

NCT U "From Home"

==

NCT U "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)"

==

Seventeen "HOME;RUN"

