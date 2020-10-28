Alleged classmate of aespa's Karina (Yoo Jimin) speaks up on her behalf

An alleged classmate of aespa's Karina (Yoo Jimin) has spoken up on her behalf.



Karina was announced as the second member of SM Entertainment's upcoming girl group aespa, and her previous controversy for allegedly insulting NCT, BTS, and EXO has come back to light. SME has officially denied the rumors and revealed planned legal action against malicious commenters.



Currently, a post by an alleged former classmate of Karina is making its way across online communities. The alleged middle school classmate titled the post, "I'm a classmate of SM's Yoo Jimin. Take a look at this," along with a class graduation photo.



He wrote, "I was weak in middle school. I was bullied by the boys and slapped in the face under the pretext of homework. I was whispered about and ridiculed during every meal, and Jimin was very nice to me. She had a bright personality and was loved by everyone. Whenever Jimin sat next to me, I felt relieved because I felt I would be harassed less. I became very close with Jimin from the moment I became her desk partner. I always felt good vibes from her, and she was such an upright person that she would say something to me even when I used a mild curse word."



What are your thoughts on the post by Karina's alleged classmate?