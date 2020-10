Previously, aespa began unveiling their members and showed off the first member Winter's teaser images.

On October 28 KST, SM Entertainment's rookie group unveiled another member. The second member to be revealed is Karina. The concept photo of Karina gives off the same fantasy-like vibe as the previous member concept photo.



aespa will be making their debut in November of this year. So stay tuned until all the members are revealed!