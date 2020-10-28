2

Yoo Jae Suk puts Jo Se Ho on blast for cosmetic procedure?

Yoo Jae Suk put Jo Se Ho on blast for undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

On the October 28th episode of 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Jae Suk asked Jo Se Ho how he was doing, and the younger comedian expressed, "Thankfully, I shot a commercial the day before yesterday." 

It seems Jo Se Ho has been experiencing some skin sag after his weight loss as Yoo Jae Suk then joked, "I heard your skin was sagging, so you had a procedure done." Slightly surprised, Jo Se Ho explained, "I shot an ad, and it looked as if my chin was droopy." 

Do you notice something different about Jo Se Ho?

