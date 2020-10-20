3

Cube Entertainment establishes strategic partnership with 'Hanwha Life', home to pro 'League of Legends' team 'Hanhwa Life Esports'

On October 21, Cube Entertainment announced a strategic partnership with 'Hanwha Life', home to pro 'League of Legends' team 'Hanwha Life Esports'. 

According to Cube Entertainment, both companies' interests in expanding marketing and business opportunities with consumers of the MZ generation (Millennials + Gen Z) played a key role in the establishment of this strategic partnership. Cube Entertainment and 'Hanwha Life' will be collaborating in various areas to promote business, technological, and innovative exchange. 

Fans of Cube Entertainment artists like BTOB, CLC, Pentagon, (G)I-DLE, and more can look forward to new and innovative marketing techniques through unique contents, coming soon. 

