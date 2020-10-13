The top 10 idols that netizens want to spend summer vacation with the most

Summer is over as we welcome the cool weather of autumn, but it's too sad to send away the summer vibes just yet. Recently, Idol Chart held a survey for the top celebrities netizens want to spend summer vacation with.

In the survey, netizens were able to vote for the idols they would want to share the summer heat with the fun summer vibe with. The survey was held for a week, and BTS's Jimin came on top swiping away 51% of the netizen's votes, followed by NU'EST's Minhyun with 13% of the votes.

So without further ado, here is the list of the top 10 idols netizens chose as the celebrity they want to spend their summer with the most.

1. BTS Jimin





2. NU'EST Minhyun





3. Park Ji Hoon





4. TWICE Nayeon





5. Oh My Girl Seunghee





6. BLACKPINK Rose





7. Highlight Doojoon





8. Kim Woo Seok





9. Red Velvet Irene





10. IZ*ONE Kim Min

Who do you want to spend your summer with? Let us know in the comments below!