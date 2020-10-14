You can now watch NETFLIX's first documentary on a K-pop group 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky'

Netflix unveiled BLACKPINK's documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' today on October 14.





The Netflix documentary shows an exclusive interview with the members in which they share their true innermost thoughts and various behind-the-scenes videos that are never seen before.



'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' covers the story of a four-member talented K-pop idol girl group - following the growth process of the girl group since their debut in 2016 to their journey in becoming a global star loved by the world in a short period of time. Just like the song says, "BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA!" the top K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is making the world their play area. Through the documentary, viewers will see honest, exclusive interviews that reveal their innermost thoughts from the trainee years of Jisoo, Jenny, Rose, and Lisa, who have spent their childhoods in different countries and have become inseparable as the teammates of BLACKPINK.





The documentary is drawing keen interest as it includes several unreleased videos that have never been seen, including BLACKPINK's pre-debut and audition videos. Also, the documentary includes vivid behind-the-scenes footage of the K-pop girl group being the first Kpop group to be featured on the Coachella Festival, the largest music festival in the U.S.



"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky" was directed by Caroline Seo, a Hollywood director, who shed light on BLACKPINK with a fresh perspective. Director Caroline Seo is an independent documentary director with 20 years of experience in film, TV, and advertising work on Netflix, CNN Film, Sundance Channel, PBS, EPIX, A&E, History Channel, and has recently emerged as Hollywood's biggest hitmaker with the series 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' that has received great love from Netflix.



Netflix documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' is full of BLACKPINK members' true feelings and shows how the girls have grown into global stars. They are the first K-pop group to have a documentary aired on Netflix, and the documentary is only available on the platform.