XUM receive backlash for racist controversy & label issues official statement

XUM are currently under fire for racist comments they made in a past video.



The rookie girl group with members Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan recently made their debut with "Ddalala" after branching off from Neon Punch, who officially disbanded this past August. Before their debut as XUM, the 3 members released a now-deleted YouTube video discussing their DNA heritage tests.



Comments they made during the video are now the subject of criticism. In the video, the members made negative or otherwise racially insensitive remarks about several ethnicities. One member stated Baekah probably had African heritage because she "has a really loud voice." Baekah also suggested Iaan may have Filipino heritage, but Iaan quickly corrected, "Vietnam." Dayeon then joked she thinks Iaan has ancestry from Ghana, and the subtitles stated, "A white-skinned Baekah from Africa?" The members laughed, and Baekah responded, "Do you feel like an Indian chief?" The subtitles further described Iaan as "the girl between two exceptionally white members."



XUM's label A100 Entertainment stated, "In the video, we apologize for the fact that XUM members displeased many with the conversations and subtitles about their ancestors," adding that the editors used "misleading exaggerated scripts and offensive subtitles." The agency concluded that A100 Entertainment and XUM "are against racism and aim for equality and happiness for all of the world."



Read A100's full statement below.





Hello. It is A100.



We are releasing a statement about the recent racist controversy about 'DNA VIDEO'. pic.twitter.com/PuRxSZ8ruY — official_xum (@official_xum) September 24, 2020