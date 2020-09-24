Cosmic Girls reveal subunit CHOCOME's track list for debut single

Cosmic Girls have revealed their subunit CHOCOME's track list for their debut single album.



The track list below features the title song "Hmph!" and "Ya Ya Ya". CHOCOME is the first subunit from the girl group, and they have yet to reveal the official subunit members. Fans can expect concept photos starting on September 25 KST, and the album drops on October 7 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME.



