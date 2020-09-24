8

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cosmic Girls reveal subunit CHOCOME's track list for debut single

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed their subunit CHOCOME's track list for their debut single album.

The track list below features the title song "Hmph!" and "Ya Ya Ya". CHOCOME is the first subunit from the girl group, and they have yet to reveal the official subunit members. Fans can expect concept photos starting on September 25 KST, and the album drops on October 7 KST. 

Stay tuned for updates on Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME.

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. CHOCOME
2 731 Share 100% Upvoted

1

kxk6,652 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

can they tell us who’s in the unit already

Share

0

Lubby00247 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

My guess is Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung. They are the most fitting for this sort of concept.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Jessica H.o.) Jessi, Yoo Jae Suk
Jessi worries over Yoo Jae Suk's weight loss?
14 minutes ago   0   533

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND