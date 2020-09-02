VAV's Ace brings the summer breeze in 'Made For Two' concept photos

VAV has revealed the concept photos for Ace.

On September 3 at 12 PM KST, VAV revealed two new photos for member Ace. The boys will be coming back later this month with a refreshing 6th mini album, 'Made For Two'. As seen in their previous group and individual photos, the concept for this album is all about the cool ocean breeze and the horizon!

For this promotion, VAV will be active as a 6-member group due to Baron's mandatory military enlistment.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come! The new album will drop on September 15 at 12 PM KST.