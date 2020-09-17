[TW] Streamer makes a shocking remark about incest and tries to forcibly kiss his sister

[Trigger Warning]





Many netizens are left in shock and disgust as a BJ (streamer) on AfreecaTV made a remark about incest.

Recently, one netizen requested BJ Gat-ae-gyeon to kiss his sister during an AfreecaTV broadcast. Gat-ae-gyeon soon showed interest in that request and asked, "How many (star-balloons) will you give me?" Afreeca's star-balloons are a donation method on the streaming platform.

In response to this, his sister adamantly refused and stated "I won't do it even if I die. You think they'll give you them (star-balloons). They're lying." However, after a brief hesitation, Gat-ae-gyeon grabbed his sister's head and tried to forcibly kiss her.

His sister pushed him away and yelled out in frustration, "You're so annoying, why do you keep doing something I said not to do? That's what you get. Go do that with some other girl."

Then Gat-ae-gyeon responded, "This is not a lie but there are countries that still have incest. A long time ago, during primitive times, they did it with their families. This isn't crossing the line."

This scene spread across online communities as many netizens were shocked about the BJ's actions. Netizens criticized his actions and commented, "No matter how crazy you are about broadcast and crazy about money, there are things that you shouldn't say and things you shouldn't do. I really wonder with what kind of mind people like him do broadcast.", "Please do wholesome and clean broadcasts.", and "That's just disgusting".