22 minutes ago

LOONA unveils midnight festival teaser poster for their third mini-album '12:00'

Previously, LOONA excited fans as they dropped a cinematic teaser announcing their comeback in October.

Now the girl group unveiled a midnight festival teaser poster. In the teaser poster, the girls of LOONA are seen dressed in ballgown dresses and walking up a grand staircase towards the moon. The poster shows a dark silhouette in the front giving a mysterious vibe.

LOONA announced they will be dropping their third mini-album '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. 

So stay tuned for more information and teasers to be released!

zbxbzbz35
new graphic designers for bbc please, picsart again?!?!

