Stray Kids have a heartfelt talk before releasing their first album repackage 'IN生'

Stray Kids will be releasing their first album repackage 'IN生' very soon.

The boys have been preparing for their comeback starting the end of last month as they released various teasers. The boys have released another talk video before they release their repackage album.

On September 12th at midnight KST, Stray Kids released another interview-style on YouTube. Titled "Stray Kids [INTRO "IN生"]: the reason", each member talked about what the other members meant to each other. The members were able to have a heartfelt talk and express the affection and love they have towards each other.

The album repackaged 'IN生' will be aired live on September 14 at KST on various platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, and VLive.