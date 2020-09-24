6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Stray Kids win #1 + Performances from September 24th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's episode, GHOST9 debuted with "Think of Dawn", XUM made their debut with "Ddalala", EVERGLOW came back with "La Di Da", The Boyz returned with "The Stealer", UP10TION made a comeback with "Light", H&D came back with "Umbrella", BDC made a comeback with "Shoot the Moon", and Cignature returned with "Arisong".

As for the winners, Stray Kids and YooA were the nominees, but it was Stray Kids who took the win with "Back Door". Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Performances also included Stray Kidsfromis_9Moonbin & SanhaKNKVAVB.O.YA.C.E, CRAVITYCrying Nut, and George & Kim Yo Han.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: GHOST9


DEBUT: XUM


COMEBACK: EVERGLOW


COMEBACK: The Boyz


COMEBACK: UP10TION


COMEBACK: H&D


COMEBACK: BDC


COMEBACK: Cignature


Stray Kids


fromis_9


Moonbin & Sanha


KNK


VAV


B.O.Y


A.C.E


CRAVITY


Crying Nut


George & Kim Yo Han


  1. Stray Kids
  2. M COUNTDOWN
moondiamante291 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

stray kids have worked really really really hard on the choreo for back door and the song, and they deserve a mountain of trophies

llamapie9532 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

well deserved! so proud of the boys and stays!

