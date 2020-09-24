Stray Kids win #1 + Performances from September 24th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, GHOST9 debuted with "Think of Dawn", XUM made their debut with "Ddalala", EVERGLOW came back with "La Di Da", The Boyz returned with "The Stealer", UP10TION made a comeback with "Light", H&D came back with "Umbrella", BDC made a comeback with "Shoot the Moon", and Cignature returned with "Arisong".



As for the winners, Stray Kids and YooA were the nominees, but it was Stray Kids who took the win with "Back Door". Congratulations to Stray Kids!



Performances also included Stray Kids, fromis_9, Moonbin & Sanha, KNK, VAV, B.O.Y, A.C.E, CRAVITY, Crying Nut, and George & Kim Yo Han.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: GHOST9







DEBUT: XUM







COMEBACK: EVERGLOW







COMEBACK: The Boyz







COMEBACK: UP10TION







COMEBACK: H&D







COMEBACK: BDC







COMEBACK: Cignature







Stray Kids







fromis_9







Moonbin & Sanha







KNK







VAV







B.O.Y







A.C.E







CRAVITY







Crying Nut







George & Kim Yo Han







