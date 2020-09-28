15

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment confirms TVXQ Changmin's official wedding date

TVXQ's Changmin has confirmed that he will be getting marred this October.

According to a press statement released by SM Entertainment on September 28 KST, the idol and his non-celebrity fiancee will be married in a private ceremony on October 25. Originally, he had intended to hold the wedding on September 5, but postponed it due to a spike in Seoul's COVID-19 cases. 

Meanwhile, Changmin first went public with his relationship last December before announcing he was engaged this past June through a handwritten letter to fans.

Stay tuned for more news about Changmin's exciting wedding plans!

