Dawn recalls the time he 'wore a mask' in commentary teaser for 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' comeback

Dawn has begun the countdown until his first solo comeback!





On September 28 KST, P NATION revealed a commentary teaser video for his first mini alum 'DAWNDIDIDAWN.' In the clip, his voice can be heard narrating over a calming guitar melody. "It's a dull day / It was cloudy and / It seemed I would be fine as usual, but / I cannot finish it when I'm sad," he speaks. The video ends with a black screen and white writing that reads: "Every moment, I wore a mask."



Meanwhile, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN,' Dawn's first mini album as a solo artist, is set for release on October 9. The title track of the same name will feature P NATION labelmate Jessi.



Check out the commentary teaser video below!