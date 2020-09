BLACKPINK is only days away from their long-awaited comeback!

On September 28 KST, the YG Entertainment girl group unveiled the latest concept teaser video for "Lovesick Girls," the title track off of their upcoming full-length album 'The Album.' This time around, all four members are featured in the trailer, joined together in a city night scene as they confidently look toward the camera.

Meanwhile, 'The Album' is set for release on October 2.

Check out the teaser video above!