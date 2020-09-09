Photo of Park Bo Gum in his military uniform revealed

On September 9th KST, a photo of actor Park Bo Gum was released. Park Bo Gum is seen in his military attire and wearing a mask as he poses with a group of Navy trainees.

Park Bo Gum enlisted in the Navy and entered the Navy Education Command in Jinhae, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on August 31st.

It has been over a week since he had entered the training base and netizens are ecstatic to see his recent photos.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum will be discharged from his mandatory military service in April of 2022.

Netizens' Commented:

"Park Bo Gum looks so awesome in his uniform."

"Wow, all of the many soldiers are wearing masks while training. The world really did change."



"Bo Gum I miss you."



"You can't hide his good-looks behind the mask."



"Wishing everyone to safely finish their military service and return back safe."



"2022? That's so far from now."



"Bo Gum we will wait for you as we watch your new drama."



"Bo Gum your drama is very fun. Don't worry. we'll wait for your return."



"He's so good looking still in the uniform and behind the mask."

