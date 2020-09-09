Five male idols known to compose good songs for female artists

There are many boy group members who are recognized for their exceptional talents in singing and dancing. There are also known for their excelling abilities in producing songs.

There are many boy group idol members who are known to produce songs for various artists including their own group. However, there is a handful who are recognized for the songs created for female members. These songs are able to capture the charms of the female singers and express the unique vibe emitted through the female vocals.

Without further ado, here are five idol members who are recognized for the songs they produced for female idols.

SHINee - Jonghyun

Jonghyun received immense love from fans as he made his debut with the group SHINee. Jonghyun was loved for his beautiful vocals and singing abilities. However, he steadily built up his music career as he displayed much talent in producing music. His songs received loved for their heartfelt and comforting lyrics. Many fans and netizens miss the artist and his songs are left in history as his legacy lives on.

BTS - SUGA

Next on our list is a member of the worldwide popular boy group BTS. Suga is known to have auditioned at Big Hit Entertainment as a producer at first. He later joined the group with the suggestion of CEO Bang Si Hyuk. Suga is known to have produced many songs as he released mix tracks under the name Agust D. He shows much talent as he produces catchy tunes that are adorned with witty lyrics.

He shows talent in producing a wide range of genres as he showed his talent for producing soft tunes for female singers.

B1A4 - Jinyoung

B1A$'s Junyoung proved his music production skills early on as he became known as a genius. Jinyoung is known to have begun producing songs for his group B1A4 when the company was in need of a new producer. Jinyoung revealed he downloaded a mixer app on his computer and produced a simple tune. His company and members loved the tune and Jinyoung began to unfold his musical talents.

Jinyoung is known to composing several of the hit tracks from B1A4's albums such as "Lonely" and "What's Happening". Jinyoung also participated in the show produce 101 where is produced a number of hit songs for the girl groups.

Block B - Zico

Block B's Zico proved his musical talents as he released many solo songs that became popular among the general public. With a fresh vibe and fun tunes, Zico was able to produce many hit songs such as "Any Song" and "I Am You, You Are Me".

Zico also produced a number of songs for female artists that have been included in the artists' albums.

Seventeen - Woozi

Woozi, a member of Seventeen, has only produced one song for a female artist so far. However, many listeners agree that he has shown a great amount of potential as a music producer. He is still in the early stages of his music career so many expect him to produce more hit songs in the future.