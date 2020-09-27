Netizens think Agust D (SUGA)'s 'Daechwita' is the best MV released in 2020

What is the best MV released in 2020 so far?

As we approach the final months of 2020, netizens are talking about the most memorable MVs released throughout the year. On a popular community forum, one netizen shared the opinion that SUGA's (aka. Agust D) mixtape song "Daechwita" is the best MV of the year, both visually and thematically.

The netizen shared a series of screenshots from the MV as well as some aesthetically pleasing GIFs.

They also wrote: "By the way, during SUGA's first mixtape promotions he had blonde hair (back in 2016) and this mixtape is simply a sequel. The blonde despot found in this MV is SUGA from his 1st mixtape and the black haired man is the real king. So, the message is that the SUGA from the 1st mixtape is a fake king, brought down by the black haired SUGA...the real king..."

The post was embraced by numerous onlookers who commented:

"Yes, the visuals are AMAZING in this MV."

"I can't deny this"

"This is my first time watching this MV actually and it feels like a movie"

"As a fan, my heart beats every time I see it"

"SUGA's acting was also really great"

"I don't even like BTS that much (not an anti though...) but this I can't deny"

"SUGA himself came up with this idea"

"It's like 'Netflix' haha"

"The coloring is like a 'Netflix' movie; I love it"

"I'm not a huge fan of the song but the MV is sooooooooo good"



"So pretty! The lighting and the clothing textures especially"

"I can't believe this was a free song with a free MV???"

Do you agree that "Daechwita" was one of the best MVs of the year 2020? What is your favorite MV released this year so far?