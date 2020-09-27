Golden Child define autumn in group and individual 'Pump It Up' concept photos

Golden Child has revealed a batch of individual concept photos.

On September 28 at midnight KST, the group unveiled version 'A' concept photos for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Pump It Up'. Drowning in fall colors, the boys look warm and fuzzy, especially surrounded by vintage items such as old telephones and movie posters.

As seen previously, the title song is also called "Pump It Up", and the album contains two other new tracks. The 2nd single will be released on October 7th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!





